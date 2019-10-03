Carnival's Top Execs Testify on Probation Compliance

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-03 17:26:34

Carnival Corporation chairman Micky Arison and Carnival CEO Arnold Donald were in federal court Wednesday to give an update on the cruise giant's compliance with a 2016 probation agreement, which settled America's largest intentional vessel pollution case ever.

Carnival's court-appointed monitor has identified ongoing deficencies in the line's pollution control program. Earlier this year, the cruise operator reached a $20 million deal to settle new charges of violating its probation. (The fine was in addition to the record-setting $40 million payment imposed under the original settlement.)

On Wednesday, Arison and Donald answered questions from U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz about Carnival's progress. Seitz noted that Carnival was able to make rapid improvements in its safety program after the Costa Concordia disaster, and she questioned why the court monitor has continued to report pollution concerns, like unauthorized greywater discharge in restricted areas and the discharge of plastic waste at sea.

Arison responded that the Concordia disaster was "the worst day of my life," according to the Miami Herald. Donald said that improving compliance across the breadth of a giant global firm is an ongoing process, and Carnival has hired in experts to help it reach its goals.

The firm's next compliance progress hearing is scheduled for December.

