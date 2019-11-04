Carnival Corporation Supports Women's Leadership Initiative

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-04 19:32:00

Carnival Corporation is joining a range of companies, including Bank of America, Lockheed Martin and Chevron in supporting Catalyst’s Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst campaign, which has raised $21 million toward its $25 million goal.

The funds will support research and programming to help Catalyst and its supporters to advance women’s leadership in the global workforce. Catalyst is a global nonprofit founded in 1962.



The campaign theme, Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst, is part of an ongoing effort to close the gender pay gap, to lead for equity and inclusion and to advocate for more women on boards.



Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, serves on the Catalyst board of directors.

Now Is the Moment campaign co-chairs - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson; Bank of America Chairman & CEO Brian Moynihan; and Chevron Chairman of the Board and CEO Mike Wirth - represent organizations that have committed $2.5 million and above to the campaign, totaling $15 million to invest in Catalyst initiatives including Men Advocating Real Change (MARC), Women and the Future of Work, Advancing Women and Lead for Equity and Inclusion.

Chevron has made the largest campaign investment to date, committing $5 million to the MARC program. MARC is focused on engaging and empowering male executives and leaders to consistently model inclusive behaviors, influence more equitable talent management systems and processes and build effective partnerships across gender. MARC engages men and women in deep, honest dialogue where men gain insight, empathy and personal motivation to take action to improve gender equity in the workplace. The grant will directly support the global expansion of Catalyst's MARC Leaders training program. It will also support the rollout of MARC Teams to Catalyst Supporter companies across the globe, creating a grassroots collective approach that helps men apply their influence to effect positive change in the workplace with respect to gender equality.

Under Wirth’s leadership, Chevron was an early champion and pioneer of the MARC Teams strategy. “Chevron’s partnership with Catalyst spans two decades and it’s generated undeniable business value for our company,” Wirth said. “Catalyst research, counsel and programs are making a profound impact. I encourage other organizations to participate in, and benefit from, this campaign and become leaders in elevating women and inclusion in the workplace.”

Other campaign donors include Altria, McDonald’s Corporation, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, The Procter & Gamble Company, Mary B. Cranston, Lema Charitable Fund and UPS.