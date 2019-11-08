Cargo Ship Goes Aground on Exclusive Private Island in Miami

The Betty K VI aground (USCG)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-08 14:19:36

[Brief] A 200-foot cargo vessel, the Panamanian-flagged Betty K VI, went aground Thursday on the north side of the private residential district of Fishers Island - the most expensive zip code in the state of Florida.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami received a notification at about 1700 hours on Thursday reporting that the Betty K VI had run hard aground after losing propulsion.

The watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast to alert shipping to the incident. No injuries, pollution or hazards to navigation have been reported.

Aerial video obtained by local TV outlet WSVN showed damage to a small concrete dock where the vessel went aground.

On Friday morning, the Betty K VI was refloated with the assistance of two tugs. As of Fridy afternoon, AIS data showed that she has been towed to a pier on the Miami River.