Cargo Ship Evacuated After Grounding off Crete



The Hellenic Coast Guard and local port authority are coordinating the efforts following the grounding of a general cargo ship off the northeastern coast of Crete. The crew was evacuated, and according to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the captain and bridge watch officer are being detained while the incident is investigated.

The MN Kostas (5,800 dwt) departed the port of Sitia on Crete on the evening of July 24. At 2330, the Coast Guard reports the ship informed them it had grounded in a position between about 6 nautical miles off Sitia and 3 nautical miles west of Sideros, islands at the northeast tip of Crete. The vessel, built in 1994 and registered in Sierra Leone, was bound for Lebanon with a cargo of plaster. The ship is 106 meters (348 feet) in length. Earlier this year, the same ship was cited for charges of failing to pay its crew, with the International Labour Organization reporting the crew was due nearly $18,500 in pay. It said the crew had only received half pay for four months, but that the situation was corrected.

The Coast Guard reports it sent three patrol boats, and the Sitia Port Authority sent personnel on a fishing vessel to the scene. Also, private crafts and fishing vessels approached.

The 14-member crew was evacuated from the ship. They were placed on one of the fishing vessels and sent to the port of Sitia.

The Sitia Port Authority is leading the initial investigation. The captain and watch officer are being investigated for causing a shipwreck and failing to avoid collisions, which in this case was the reef. Divers have also been sent to inspect the vessel and the reef.

Two tugs were standing by from Heraklion to assist the grounded cargo ship. A third was also expected to reach the scene on Friday.