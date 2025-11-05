Cargo Ship Blacks Out and Hits Private Crafts Arriving at Cowes



The Cowes Harbor Commission in the UK confirmed that a general cargo ship arriving at the port on Tuesday, November 4, blacked out and plowed into private recreational boats before coming to a stop. There were no injuries, but the private boats were damaged, and the ship, which has a long history of deficiencies, is now facing an investigation.

The general cargo ship Shetland Trader (2,386 dwt) was arriving from the Netherlands when at 1900, the vessel reported an engine power failure while it was transiting the River Medina. The vessel, which is registered in Liberia, is 75 meters (246 feet) in length.

The Cowes pilot began immediate emergency procedures, including ordering the vessel’s anchor to be dropped to slow the vessel and control movement. The ship, however, continued forward for a short distance, plowing into the anchorage for the port’s private, recreational crafts.

The Shetland Trader hit a large yacht sailboat, causing its moorings to part. The sailboat became entangled with the cargo ship. Pictures show the mast of the sailboat broken and bent over. Local boat owners assisted in freeing the yacht from the cargo ship and securing it to a pontoon.

During the incident, the cargo ship also struck a motorboat. Luckily, no one was aboard either vessel at the time of the incident.

Shetland Trader was taken to the commercial wharf (Cowes Harbour Commission)

The vessel, which was built in 1992, has been managed by a UK company since 2024. Records show the vessel has consistently been cited for multiple deficiencies over the last decade during its port state inspections. Its last inspection was a year ago and cited issues including with the main and auxiliary engines, magnetic compass, electrical equipment, and structural condition.

The Cowes Harbor Commission reports the crew was able to restore power aboard the Shetland Trader. They raised anchor, and the vessel was escorted to the commercial pier in Cowes. The commission reports there will be a full investigation into the incident.