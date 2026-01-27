Captain of Seized Tanker Rushed Out of UK by USCG Ahead of Court Hearing



Officials in Scotland are confirming that they were advised that the U.S. Coast Guard removed the captain and first officer of the seized tanker Marinera (Bella 1) from Scotland overnight as court hearings were underway for an injunction to prevent their extradition. It is the latest step in the weeks-long effort pursuing the tanker across the Atlantic on allegations it was violating sanctions against the export of Venezuelan oil.

The tanker has been held in Scotland since early January. It remains at anchor in Moray Firth, a sheltered area near the village of Burghead, Scotland. The BBC reports the crew had been removed from the ship and placed in a hotel held by UK immigration officials.

The United States had requested mutual legal assistance as the first step toward extradition. However, a human rights lawyer reporting he was representing the wife of the vessel’s captain, Avtandil Kalandadze, filed with the Scottish courts on Monday for an injunction to prevent the crew and tanker from leaving Scotland.

U.S. authorities told the court that the departure was imminent, but the court went ahead issuing an order late on Monday restricting Scottish and UK officials from aiding in the removal of the crew. At 3:04 a.m., the U.S. Department of Justice emailed Scotland’s prosecution service, reporting the captain and the first officer of the tanker had been removed from Scotland. Reports are that they were placed aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Munro for removal from UK territory. Separately, the U.S. withdrew its request for mutual legal assistance.

The court ended the hearing scheduled for Tuesday and withdrew the order preventing Scottish and British officials from aiding with the removal of the crew. According to the reports, the U.S. has said it plans to send five of the crewmembers to the U.S., likely for prosecution on the charges of sanctions violations.

The other crewmembers from the tanker are reportedly being processed for return to their home countries. Russian officials have complained that the U.S. promised to release the Russian crewmembers but had not followed through on the release.

The lawyer for the wife of the captain asserted that the U.S. has “abducted” the crewmembers, raising “serious constitutional and legal concerns.” They had earlier complained that Scottish authorities had not acted to protect the crew and let the U.S. remove the crew without observing the laws.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney had said he was “deeply concerned” over the seizure of the tanker and its unannounced arrival in Scottish waters. He said he learned the tanker was in Moray Firth from media reports. He said he expected to have been told in advance.

The U.S. had said the vessel had been brought into Scotland to be resupplied. The UK’s Minister of Defence confirmed that it had aided in the seizure of the vessel. Support came from RFA Tidewater and RAF surveillance aircraft.

