Capt. Brian A. McCallister, Chairman of McAllister Towing, Passes Away

Image courtesy SUNY Maritime

East Coast ship-assist giant McAllister Towing announced Thursday that its longtime chairman, Capt. Brian A. McAllister, has passed away.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Captain. Brian, who changed the future of McAllister Towing when he bought the company with his brothers and cousins, passed away peacefully this morning at his home," the firm said in a statement. "We ask that you keep the McAllister family in your thoughts and hearts during this very difficult time."

Brian McAllister was part of the fourth generation of McAllisters to run the firm, which is now under the management of the fifth generation of family ownership. He was born in Brooklyn and attended SUNY Maritime, where he graduated in 1956 with a degree in marine engineering. He served in the Navy for two years before going deep sea with Isbrandtsen Lines as a third engineer. In 1959, he joined the family firm and worked aboard McAllister tugs. He eventually earned his master's license with pilotage, but moved ashore in 1964 to take over the role of port captain.

In 1974, Brian McAllister and other members of the family's fourth generation bought the company from their predecessors. After he took over as president in 1984, he oversaw the modernization of the fleet, including the introduction of z-drive tugs, and he helped shepherd the company's expansion to many other Atlantic coast ports, including Portland, Baltimore, Wilmington, Georgetown, Charleston, Jacksonville, Port Everglades and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He became sole owner in 1998 and chairman in 2013.

Brian McAllister was also well-known as a philanthropic supporter of SUNY Maritime, donating both financial support and ship-assist services for the college. In 2016, SUNY Maritime awarded him an honorary doctorate in recognition for his many contributions to the college and the maritime community.

Today, five members of the family's fifth generation run McAllister Towing, continuing an unbroken 158-year line at one of the country's oldest and largest family-owned towage companies.