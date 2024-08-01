Canadian Navy Carries Out Taiwan Strait Transit, Angering China's Military

On July 31, the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal transited the Taiwan Strait, demonstrating freedom of navigation and angering China. The Chinese government claims sovereignty over the full width of the strait, the island of Taiwan, and almost all of the South China Sea, including international waters.

In a statement, the Royal Canadian Navy said that the transit was routine, and that Canada "supports the rules-based international order by operating in accordance with international law."

In a statement, the People's Liberation Army claimed that the transit was "provocative," and accused Canada of "hyping it up."

"The act of the Canadian side disturbs the situation and undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command will remain on high alert at all times and be ready to respond to all threats and provocations," a PLA Navy spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command said.

Unlike many similar events involving the U.S. Navy, the Canadian transit and the PLA's reaction were not publicized by Chinese state media outlets, nor were they discussed at the Chinese Foreign Ministry's daily press conference on the day after.

The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and allied partners carry out Taiwan Strait transits on a regular basis, averaging about once per month. The Chinese reaction varies, depending on diplomatic developments.

The last Canadian transit was in November, when the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Rafael Peralta and the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa carried out a joint mission through the strait. According to U.S. 7th Fleet, the transit was "unremarkable, unprovocative, and consistent with international law."

On a previous transit in June 2023, a Chinese warship cut across the bow of the destroyer USS Chung-Hoon during a joint transit with the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal, approaching within 150 yards. The maneuver was "unprofessional," according to Montreal's commanding officer.