Cameron LNG Partners to Develop US Carbon Sequestration Project

In operation since 2019, the partners are moving forward with plans to add cabon sesquestration at the Cameron LNG facility (Camerona LONG)

The effort to develop one of the first large, industrial carbon sequestration projects is moving forward in southern Louisiana. The proposed Hackberry Carbon Sequestration would be located nearby the Cameron LNG facility supporting the facility as well as other receiving carbon from other sources in the region.

The Cameron LNG liquefaction production and LNG export facility came online in 2019 and continues to work to expand its operations to meet the demand for LNG. The project was developed in a partnership between TotalEnergies, Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., and Mitsubishi Corporation, along with participation from NYK Line. Recently, the companies announced that they were continuing to plan for the expansion of the facility which will further grow the U.S.’s lead as the top global exporter of LNG. In addition to the fourth train, the four partners from Cameron announced today that they have signed a participation agreement for the development of the proposed carbon project.

"We are excited to advance the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project to help Cameron LNG produce cleaner LNG for its customers," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "This project is expected to be among the first North American carbon capture facilities designed to receive and store CO2 from multiple sources, and our goal is for this facility to set the gold standard for safe and permanent CO2 storage."

The participation agreement contemplates that the combined Cameron LNG Phase 1 and proposed Phase 2 export projects would potentially serve as the anchor source for the capture and sequestration of carbon dioxide (CO2) by the Hackberry project. It also provides the basis for the parties to enter into a joint venture for the project.

Last year, the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project filed an application for a Class VI Injection well permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for permanent storage of up to two million tons annually of CO2. It was the first application for carbon capture and storage filed with the EPA in Louisiana and seen as a key step in the development of the new industry for the state.

The concept calls for capturing the CO2 in removal units that would then be dehydrated and compressed for transportation. It would be moved a little mover six miles by pipeline to Hackberry. There, using an injection well, it would be permanently stored in a saline aquifer.

Development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project remains subject to definitive agreements, obtaining the necessary permits, and all partners reaching a final investment decision.

