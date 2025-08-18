Bulker Suffers Cargo Hold Explosion in Baltimore Harbor

On Monday night, a major explosion and fire occurred aboard a bulker in the Port of Baltimore's inner harbor, three miles from the site of the former Francis Scott Key Bridge.

At 1830 hours local time, the vessel W Sapphire (IMO 9605645) was departing the CSX Curtis Bay coal pier in laden condition. Just off the dock, the vessel sustained a massive explosion in the forward hold, followed by a fire. A web cam operated by StreamTime captured video of the event, with some of the elements of the Key Bridge visible in the background.

Multiple firefighting vessels responded immediately to the scene and began response efforts. According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, no injuries were reported on board, but the vessel sustained signs of explosion and fire damage.

The fire has been extinguished and plans for the vessel are still being arranged, according to the Coast Guard. The captain of the port has established a 2,000-yard safety zone around the vessel.

The cause of the blast is under investigation. Coal cargoes have known fire and explosion risks related to methane emissions, with the degree of risk varying by type of coal and the ventilation of the hold.

The incident may resurface longstanding concerns about health and safety in fenceline communities around the 140-year-old coal pier. In a study published last month, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that "the coal terminal is a significant driver of air pollution burdens" in the Curtis Bay community. An on-terminal explosion occurred in 2021, caused by "a localized build up of methane within the conveyor belt tunnel used to load coal to ships," according to the operator. The blast resulted in an airborne coal dust release, neighborhood complaints, a temporary shutdown and a $1.75 million settlement agreement.

The coal pier is one of CSX's largest, and the rail company says that it is economically vital. "It's important for both the global economy by ensuring coal reaches the market, and for our customers and the health of their business," said John Healy, CSX director of sales for export coal, in a statement last year.