Bulker Safety Improves as Sector Continues Strong Growth



A new report looking at the trends in bulker operations and causalities over the past decade points to what the trade group INTERCARGO calls “encouraging progress” in safety, vessel losses, and fatalities. The group points out that with over 12,500 bulk carriers in service globally and demand for dry cargo trade growing, the industry must continue to focus on safety improvements.

Over the past decade, the sector has recorded 20 causalities on vessels of 10,000 or greater dwt. While the number is down dramatically, INTERCARGO calculates it still resulted in 89 seafarers losing their lives or an average of nine fatalities per year, and many more put in harm’s way. By comparison, it however highlights that the losses have been on a steady decline since the 1980s and 1990s into the 2000s. Between 1990 and 2000, INTERCARGO reports the sector experienced annual losses of between five and 26 vessels and fatalities ranging between 23 and 186 per year.

The report attributes the decline in casualties to elements including better crew training, improved ship design, new technology, and stronger regulatory compliance. Yet it sees three factors as the most dangerous to the industry. It says cargo liquefaction is the greatest risk to lives having accounted for nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of the seafarers killed while the similar challenge of cargo shifting sank two other vessels and cost 12 lives. The greatest risk to vessels however is grounding, which accounted for nearly half (45 percent) of the vessels lost in the past decade.

While it notes there were several high-profile large vessel causalities, such as the Wakashio and Stellar Banner, each lost in 2020, most of the casualties come among the smaller (50,000 to 59,000 dwt) sector or smaller vessels under 35,000 dwt and over 80,000 dwt.

INTERCARGO however emphasizes that significant risks persist, particularly those related to improperly declared cargoes, navigational failures, and delays in the submission of accident investigation reports by flag States. It notes that the average reporting time remains over two years, which it says is severely hindering the industry’s ability to learn and implement timely corrective actions.

It also cites the fact that three of the vessels lost in the attacks by the Houthis were bulkers. It notes that four seafarers were lost in those attacks which it says also had a broader impact on the sector and shipping in general. It notes the safety concerns raised by the Houthi attacks led to difficulties in recruiting seafarers.

As a trade group, it commits to working with international bodies and others to continue the progress in the sector. It also reiterates its call for a collective industry commitment to achieving zero loss of life and ships.