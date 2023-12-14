Bulker Reports Being Boarded in the Arabian Sea

An incident is underway in the Arabian Sea with reports that a bulker issued a distress signal. The vessel is reporting being boarded by unidentified individuals and requesting assistance in the still-developing story.

Earlier today, United Kingdom Trade Organization (UKMTO) reported that it was investigating an incident in the Arabian Sea south of Yemen and east of Somalia. In its latest update, they are now reporting an overheard VHF transmission indicating that the vessel has been boarded approximately 700 nautical miles east of Bossaso, Somalia.

UK security consultants Ambrey issued an alert reporting that a vessel had been detected moving erratically in the area. Earlier they advised that an Iranian-owned fishing vessel had been detected going dark, turning off its AIS transmission, in the Arabian Sea.

Nearly two weeks ago there were reports that a fishing vessel had been hijacked off the coast of Somalia with the pirates demanding a ransom. Local media reports said the pirates were threatening to use the vessel as a mother ship for subsequent attacks, but EURONAV later reported having tracked that vessel and handing it over to the authorities in Somalia. The last report was that Somalia arrested the pirates.

Details on the vessel involved in the current attack are still unfolding but it is being identified by media in Bulgaria as a 42,300 dwt dry bulk carrier owned by NAVIBULGER. The vessel is believed to be the Ruen, built at Hongqiang Shipyard and delivered in 2016. The vessel is registered in Malta. The media reports are saying there are at least 18 crewmembers aboard with individuals from Bulgaria and Myanmar.

The AIS track for the vessel shows that it had departed South Korea and made a stop in Singapore on December 4. She is reporting a destination of Gemlik, Turkey.

UKMTO is reporting that the situation is still under investigation and advising vessels to use caution in the area.



