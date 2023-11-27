Missiles Fired from Yemen at U.S. Warship After Rescue of Tanker

Two ballistic missiles were fired from Yemen in the direction of the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason U.S. Central Command is reporting. The incident happened early on Monday in the Gulf of Aden as the warship was reportedly wrapping up the rescue effort of the chemical tanker Central Park.

“The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles,” from the Mason and the Central Park, according to CENTCOM. They are reporting that two missiles “were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen,” striking the water at approximately 0141 on November 27.

U.S. officials reported that they have been increasing efforts to maintain maritime security in the region in the wake of the recent seizure of the car carrier Galary Leader and other threats from the Houthi rebels primarily at Israeli and U.S. shipping interests in the region.

The Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, arrived in the region after transiting the Suez Canal on November 5. She is part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group which was recently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations as part of the U.S. efforts to ensure maritime security and stability In the Middle East region. The carrier and several of its escorts proceeded on transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The Mason along with allied ships from the coalition counter-piracy task force deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to the distress call from the Central Park (19,999 dwt), a Liberia-registered chemical tanker that was eastbound in the region reportedly carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid. The vessel reported that it was attacked and boarded by five unidentified individuals. The ship is managed and likely indirectly owned by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer's ship management company, London-based Zodiac Maritime. Zodiac however has said in statements that Ofer Global does not own the vessel.

CENTCOM reports that upon arrival, coalition elements demanded the release of the vessel. They did not provide the location of the incident but security consultants Ambrey said it was approximately 30 nm off Yemen's southern coast in the Gulf of Aden.

Confronted by the task force, the five armed intruders debarked the Central Park and attempted to flee in a small boat. The Mason pursued the attackers which CENTCOM reports resulted in their eventual surrender. The U.S. has not identified the nationality of the attackers but security services are widely saying that they are believed to be Houthi followers.

The Mason was concluding its response to the Central Park distress call at the time of the missile launches.

“Maritime domain security is essential to regional stability,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes.”

Zodiac issued a brief statement thanking the task force for its actions and reported that its crew and vessel were unharmed. Earlier reports said the crew had retreated to the vessel’s secure citadel when it came under attack. CENTCOM reports there was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident.

