Bulker Breaks Apart in Storms Causing Oil Spill off South Africa

The bulker that capsized and washed ashore on the west coast of South Africa broke up during storms over the weekend. The South African Maritime Safety Administration (SAMSA) is working with people in the region to contain an oil spill and begin clean-up efforts.

Officials had planned to place a monitoring system on the Ultra Galaxy (13.800 dwt) to measure stresses on the hull but were delayed as further storms hit the coast north of Cape Town. The stresses placed on the 410-foot (125-meter) vessel which was on its side resulted in the vessel breaking apart.

“At one stage, 6.8-meter swells (over 22 feet) struck the wreck every 15 seconds, and the massive force of this constant battering caused the accommodation (section) to first break off, which then led to a number of larger cracks on the hull, forward of the accommodation,” reports SAMSA. As of Sunday night, they are reporting the vessel has broken into four sections.

The salvage team had sealed the fuel oil tanks in hopes of preventing a spill. SAMSA reports as of the end of last week, salvors had managed to remove several lube oil drums and about eight tons of marine gas oil from the fuel tanks of the wreck. The cargo, bagged fertilizer, had already been washed away after the hatch covers were dislodged in earlier storms.

Now, more than 125 people have been mobilized to work on the clean-up efforts and to search the coast for debris from the vessel. Residents and mariners are also being warned of the potential of debris floating in the ocean or coming ashore. An oil spill contingency plan was immediately activated.

Weather forecasts expect the adverse weather conditions to persist. Damaging winds and wave warnings were issued with the conditions expected to last until Monday. The swell is expected to subside by Wednesday.

Before this weekend’s bad weather, dive teams had inspected the vessel and surveys were undergoing in the surrounding area. The structure of the vessel was still intact and they were planning to place a Platform Supply Vessel nearby on Monday, July 29, to provide a stable working platform for the salvage operation. It was also bringing additional equipment for the fuel removal and salvage operation.

Active salvage work has been suspended but will resume once it is safe to access the wreck said SAMSA.

The vessel developed a severe list on July 8 in heavy storms while bound for Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. The crew abandoned ship and was rescued, but the vessel later fell on its side and washed ashore in a remote part of the coast. The Ultra Galaxy was built in 2008 and registered in Panama. It is managed by Japan’s Ultrabulk.

