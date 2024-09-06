Boxship Malfunction Causes Brief Scare in Tampa Bay

Demonstrating that it has become a more common occurrence, a containership arriving in Port Tampa Bay, Florida yesterday morning, September 5, became the latest vessel reported to have an engine malfunction. Harbor pilot Ken Sears credited quick thinking and the assistance of nearby tugs to bring the situation under control.

The vessel, the Tyndall (116,000 dwt) was arriving from Mobile, Alabama and as it was approaching the dock in Tampa Bay it experienced an engine problem. Built in 2012 and registered in Liberia, the ship has a capacity of approximately 8,700 TEU. It is operating under charter to Maersk.

Sears speaking on the local TV stations explained that the vessel which had approximately 100,000 tons of cargo aboard was moving at a speed of about 1.5 knots approaching the dock. When they were about 200 feet from the dock, he ordered the engine to stern to slow the ship but according to Sears he saw the “RPM indicator showing the engine was not working.” The vessel was making forward momentum pointed toward another vessel, the berth, and the cargo cranes.

Described as quick thinking, Sears worked to change the angle of the vessel while calling for assistance from two nearby tugs. He said they were able to change the angle and ultimately get the speed under control, although the vessel went “several hundred feet” past its berth. Sear believes the engine did not start going in reverse when called for during the navigation maneuvers.

At approximately 984 feet (299 meters) the Tyndall is said to be one of the largest vessels calling in Port Tampa Bay. With the assistance of the tugs, the vessel was repositioned and brought alongside without incident. Maersk’s schedule shows she is not due to depart until September 7, bound for Mexico and then the Panama Canal.

Sears told the TV reporters that this type of event happens a few times a year. He was glad they were able to respond quickly to prevent an incident. The US Coast Guard was informed of yesterday’s incident and said it would review it before the ship is cleared to depart.

Records show that Tyndall was cited in July during a Port State inspection in China. The inspections recorded issues with its gauges and thermometers and revolution counter. It was not detailed and a follow-up days later showed no issues with the vessel.