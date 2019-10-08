Bourbon Rhode Searchers Report Potential Distress Signal

file photo of Bourbon Rhode

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 19:14:53

The search for Bourbon Rhode survivors has taken a new turn following reports by two seafarers onboard the Alp Striker of signals that they interpreted as potentially emanating from a distress flare.

During the early hours of Monday morning, the Alp Striker immediately set a course for the area, in coordination with the CROSS Antilles-Guyane. The CROSS called on three additional commercial vessels to change course and head to the area as well. A U.S. Hercules C-130 aircraft also assisted.

However, the search operations led by the Alp Striker, and involving drones, have delivered no result at this stage, says Bourbon in a statement.

The Luxembourg-flag tug supply vessel Bourbon Rhode was in transit 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique Island and 60 nautical miles South-South East from the eye of category 4 hurricane Lorenzo when she began taking on water at the stern in the adverse weather conditions. That was September 26, and three crew members have since been found alive. Four bodies have also been recovered, but Bourbon indicated the search would be curtailed on October 4.