Bomb Blast Damages Offices of Greek Ship Management Company

Piraeus' commercial waterfront (Maria Charitou / CC BY-ND 2.0) By The Maritime Executive 07-29-2020 04:23:53

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, an explosive device detonated outside the offices of a ship management company along Piraeus' waterfront.

Police did not name the shipping company, but a comparison of video footage of the blast site with aerial imaging suggests that the explosion occurred at 13 Leof. Al. Papanastiasiou, the offices of ship management firm Vita Management S.A. Other media outlets have also identified Vita as the firm affected.

The exterior of the building was heavily damaged by the explosion, but no injuries were reported.

The local police force reported that there was no prior warning before the explosion. The device was assembled from gas canisters and a can of fuel, according to Ekathimerini, and the fuel failed to ignite.

CNN Greece reports that the blast was powerful enough that scraps of the IED were found about 20 feet away. Footage obtained by local media shows that it destroyed the office's front door and a low masonry wall along the entryway's staircase, and it damaged some elements of the second-story facade.

Vita Management was last in the news in 2018 when the bulker Vitaspirit ran aground and struck a mansion along the banks of the Bosporus. No injuries or pollution were reported, and a preliminary investigation determined that the grounding occurred because of a mechanical failure.