BOEM Partners with Local Authorities to Explore Wind Power in Territories

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is continuing its long-term planning exploring opportunities for offshore wind energy including expanding it to U.S. territories. After opening the U.S. West Coast and Gulf Coast for the first lease auctions, BOEM’s long-term plan looks at territories in both the Atlantic and Pacific, with Gaum as one possibility along with expanding offshore wind power to Hawaii.

BOEM reports that it is continuing to conduct stakeholder engagements with the territories projecting that the first sales might come as soon as 2028. Last week, after an eight-year hiatus, the first meeting of the BOEM/Hawaii Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force took place and the first meeting of the BOEM Guam Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force is scheduled for September 11.

The purpose of the task forces is to serve as a forum to discuss issues and concerns. According to BOEM, the meetings exchange data and information about biological, cultural, and physical resources, ocean uses, and priorities. They facilitate dialogue and collaboration for opportunities.

Efforts are more advanced in Hawaii where a floating LiDAR study was conducted in 2022 east of the island of Oahu. BOEM reports it first received unsolicited indications of interest for offshore wind energy in Hawaii in 2016. That led to the formation of the task force and public scoping meetings.

In July 2024, the Hawaii Floating Offshore Wind Regional Ports Assessment was completed. The study analyzed the current and planned infrastructure of Hawaii ports to assess their ability to support the floating offshore wind industry and explored deployment scenarios to support the industry.

BOEM will be using a similar model in Guam where it reports it has had discussions with the local government. The first session of the task force will look to define issues. The task force has a goal of ensuring that the plans for offshore wind energy align with Guam’s sustainability goals and also to assist in identifying the most suitable areas for potential offshore wind leasing.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contained provisions that amended the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. According to BOEM, this allows for wind energy leasing to take place in the U.S. territories.

In addition to exploring the opportunities in the Pacific, BOEM reports it I also looking to potential opportunities in the Caribbean. The bureau reports preliminary discussions with the government of Puerto Rico. It has also had initial contact with the U.S. Virgin Islands.

