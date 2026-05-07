Body From Capsized Cargo Vessel Mariana Has Been Identified

Families of the lost crewmembers of the cargo ship Mariana have confirmed the identity of the sole body that divers recovered from the vessel's upturned hull. The victim has been identified as crewmember Chet Brochon, a local health care provider told the Pacific Daily News.

Mariana is a former offshore supply vessel converted to serve as a short-haul cargo vessel for operations between Guam, Tinian and Saipan. The vessel put to sea in advance of the arrival of Typhoon Sinlaku last month. It made a distress call reporting the failure of its starboard engine on April 15, then dropped out of contact, and its AIS signal ceased at about the same time.

After a two-day search, an HC-130 Hercules aircrew spotted a capsized vessel ]about the size of Mariana at a position off the coast of Pagan, an uninhabited outlying island. Search crews also found a debris field and a partially-inflated liferaft, but no signs of survivors.

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Pararescue divers attended the scene on April 20, and with the assistance of the Coast Guard, they retrieved one body from the wreck. All five of the remaining crewmembers are missing; the Coast Guard has identified them as Landon Delos Reyes, Vincent Agulto, Captain Frederick “Fred” Nosek Jr., Jose Ramirez and Mohammed Rahaman.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search operation last week. Surveillance operations conducted by the Japan Coast Guard remained under way as recently as Tuesday.