Tanker Partially Sinks at Russian Port of Ust-Luga

A tanker full of fuel oil has partially sunk at the pier at the key Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga, according to Russian sources.

Security services-linked channel Baza reports that the tanker Koala was preparing to depart Ust-Luga in the early hours of Sunday morning when she suffered an engine room explosion. Three separate blasts were reported as the vessel was preparing to depart, and the 24 crewmembers abandoned ship onto the pier.

The engine room flooded, and the tanker settled slowly by the stern until it made contact with the bottom. The majority of the ship remains afloat, and at present no pollution has been reported. None of the crewmembers were injured.

According to the regional governor of Leningrad, the explosions were a "man-made incident" during engine startup, and there is no risk of a spill from the incident. The cause of the casualty is under investigation.

Koala is a Turkish-owned, Cypriot-managed Suezmax of 160,000 dwt capacity. She is 22 years old, past the typical retirement age for a crude oil tanker, and has changed her flag state four times in the past year. Her port state control inspection record shows infrequent checks, but no recent deficiencies.

The blast was the second major casualty of the weekend in Russia. On Saturday, the Chinese bulker An Yang 2 ran aground on a rocky shoreline off Sakhalin in the Russian Far East.