Bill Doyle, DCA CEO, Updates on Developments for Baltimore's Recovery

Special News Feature: Dredging Contractors of America CEO Bill Doyle updates on the latest developments underway to get the recovery operation started in the Port of Baltimore.

Doyle discussed the range of dredging and other assets now being prepared and the steps required to undertake the salvage of the M/V Dali after the allision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge. While federal, state, and local authorities are on the scene and the investigations have started, Doyle discussed the next steps and how the recovery operation will begin.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Doyle who was the previous Ports Director of the Maryland Ports Administration and a merchant mariner tells Publisher Tony Munoz.

He shares his insights on the steps for the recovery operation which is expected to run for weeks and the options that are being considered by the authorities. Doyle highlights the critical role the private sector will play in this phase of the operation working with the federal, state, and local officials.