Bellona and Port of Oslo Cooperate on Emissions

Roger Schjerva, Chairman of the Board of Oslo Harbor KF, and Frederic Hauge, Managing Director of Bellona. Photo: Bellona.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-22 18:25:32

Oslo Harbor KF has signed a cooperation agreement with the Bellona Foundation: Bellona will partner up with the Port of Oslo to make the port emission-free. The organization will then share the lessons learned with the international community.

Both the municipality of Oslo and the Port of Oslo have an ambitious plan to become the world’s first emission-free port. Emissions in the port are planned to be reduced by 85 percent by 2030 and gradually continue to zero-emissions.

The Port of Oslo has already begun the phasing in of emissions-free solutions. The port aims to build one of the world’s most environmental efficient working boats, especially designed for efficient collection of waste at the water surface. Expected delivery is December 2019. The boat is to be built by Grovfjord Ship Yard, which has previously built the world's first full-electric fish farming boat.

The Port choose to build the battery-electric boat to gain experience with the zero emission technology including charging infrastructure. The zero emission boat is 12 meters long and 7.5 meters wide and is built in aluminum. 550kw batteries allow the boat to be in full working mode for four to five hours. It takes two hours to charge the batteries. In addition, the vessel has solar panels that provide power to the navigation instrumentation on board.

The Port of Oslo KF is operating a new shore power facility for ferries operated by DFDS and Stena Line. The Port also uses biofuels for its vehicles. This reduces annual CO2 emissions by 150 tons a year.

Bellona will contribute at Green Port Cruise & Congress to be held October 15 – 18 in Oslo. A Bellona forum is planned with the topic of transport of goods from road to sea.