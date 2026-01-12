Baltimore’s Sparrows Point Container Terminal Receives Key Permits

Plans to develop a new container terminal as part of the redevelopment of the Sparrow’s Point region of Baltimore marked key steps with the US Army Corps of Engineers and federal authorities granting construction permits. The project is a joint venture with MSC’s Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), which calls for doubling Baltimore’s container capacity and further establishing the port as a critical gateway to the Mid-Atlantic and central United States.

The Army Corps announced late last week that it has issued its permit decision for the Sparrows Point Container Terminal after having completed its Final Environmental Impact Statement last fall. The Army Corps has authorized the construction of approximately 3,000 linear feet for the terminal’s wharf. The project will require mechanical dredging and placement of approximately 4.2 million cubic yards of material. In addition to the wharf, the project was also seeking permission to create a turning basin and to lower the depth to 52 feet to accommodate large containerships.

The project requires Army Corps approval as USACE oversees harbor and river improvements, construction of structures on navigable waters, and ocean disposal of dredged material. It must also permit the maintenance dredging for the facility.

In December, the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council also announced the completion of federal permitting for the project. The Council was created a decade ago to improve the permitting process for infrastructure projects that require federal environmental review.

The Sparrows Point Container Terminal is a $1 project that will redevelop 330 acres at the former Bethlehem Steel Sparrows Point manufacturing plant. Tradepoint Atlantic acquired the site in 2014 for redevelopment into a multi-use facility. More than 50 companies are already located at Sparrows Point, and the area includes a marine terminal and rail link.

Tradepoint Atlantic and TIL announced plans in October 2022 to develop the new container facility, saying it would be opened by 2028. The container facility will consist of 168 acres for the terminal and intermodal yard, with an additional 162 acres for support facilities. Plans call for up to nine ship-to-shore cranes as well as an intermodal rail facility.

The project has won key support as part of the overall plan to expand and improve operations in the Port of Baltimore. It will provide critical jobs and economic enhancement to the region.

