AWO Launches COVID-19 Webpage

file photo By The Maritime Executive 03-24-2020 07:20:46

The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has launched a dedicated COVID-19 webpage containing information and resources to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and guide the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry in operating safely while continuing to serve the American people during the pandemic.

The webpage includes links to official government public health guidance, best practices for safeguarding vessel operators against the virus and resources to help maritime transportation companies sustain continued business operations. These resources also include template letters that companies can use to identify their employees as "Essential Critical Infrastructure" personnel consistent with recent Department of Homeland Security guidance, to expedite their work travel as shelter-in-place orders continue to proliferate nationwide.