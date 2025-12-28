Australian Cruise Ship Grounds off Papua New Guinea

On its first voyage following the controversial the death of a passenger two months ago, the expedition cruise ship Coral Adventurer went aground off Papua New Guinea during a Christmas cruise.

The operating company has confirmed that the ship ran aground on a reef near Dreghafen Point off the east coast of the island, about 15 nautical miles from Lae. Strong currents were a likely contributing factor, according to Travel and Tour World.

The 80 passengers and 43 crewmembers on board are all safe, and no flooding or pollution has been reported. A response officer from the Papua New Guinea government has joined the ship and is on board, according to Sky News. As of early Monday, the vessel was still in position, AIS data provided by Pole Star Global shows.

The Coral Adventurer is a 2019-built expedition ship with room for up to 120 passengers. The vessel departed Cairns on the 18th of December for a Christmas cruise, heading for Ferguson Island, Trobriand Island, then working its way along the east coast of Papua New Guinea and making multiple stops in small port towns and scenic bays. The cruise's final destination is Madang, followed by a long return voyage arriving Cairns on January 11.

In October, Australian authorities launched an investigation after the death of a woman who appeared to have fallen while on a shore excursion from Coral Adventurer at Lizard Island, an outpost in the Great Barrier Reef.

Coral Adventurer departed the island before the woman's absence was reported, then returned and sent crew ashore to help. A helicopter aircrew found the woman's body the next morning. AMSA is investigating the casualty and interviewed the crew when the ship returned to port at Darwin.

"While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman’s family," said CEO Mark Fifield in a statement.