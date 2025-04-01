Australia Watches, and Speculates, as Chinese Research Vessel Sails Nearby



The Australian government confirmed it is tracking the movements of a Chinese research vessel that many believe is also a spy ship as it sails along the Southern Coast. While the vessel has done nothing considered improper, it is drawing wide attention in the Australian media which prompted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to tell reporters, “I would prefer that it wasn’t there.”

The Tan Suo Yi Hao departed Wellington, New Zealand on March 23 and its AIS signal shows it is bound for Sanya, China where it is due on April 30. However, instead of taking a northern course, the vessel transited the Tasman Sea, between New Zealand and Australia, crossed the Bass Strait, and is now traveling along the southern coast of Australia. It has not requested a port stop in Australia.

The media was quick to highlight that it is the same route that Chinese warships took last month after conducting live-fire exercises that also raised concern in Australia. Concerns over the vessel’s purpose were further increased when China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun largely declined to respond to a question when asked during his regular briefing for the media.

“I would like to emphasize that China has always carried out normal maritime activities in relevant waters in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. I hope the Australian side will view it correctly and not be suspicious or make unwarranted speculations,” said Guo. He directed the question to the relevant authorities.

The vessel operates as one of three ships for China’s Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) within the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It was built in 1984 as an offshore supply vessel and converted between 2014 to 2016 to its role as a research ship. China reports the vessel, which is 5,000 gross tons, has 11 research labs and supports two submersibles, one capable of nearly 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) and the other going to 32,800 feet (10,000 meters).

In 2016, it carried out China's first 10,000-meter and deepest exploration along the Mariana Trench. It again set a depth record on the Mariana Trench in 2020 of 10,900 meters.

Albanese told reporters that they were aware of the vessel’s presence. He said he was confident in the Australian Defense Force which was tracking the ship’s movements. The media reports note the presence of undersea cables in the area where the vessel is sailing as well as other critical infrastructure in the region.

“It’s been in New Zealand on a joint research operation and this isn’t the first time that a similar vessel has been around the Australian coast. It occurred in 2020, just to give one example. Australia, as you would expect, is monitoring this,” Albanese said in response to reporter’s questions on Monday.

