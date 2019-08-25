Australia Conducts Inaugural Lost Submariners Memorial Service

Commander Submarine Force, Captain Doug Theobald, CSC, RAN, salutes after laying a wreath at the HMAS Orion Fin Naval Memorial Park in Rockingham, Western Australia.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-25 17:35:59

Australia conducted its inaugural Lost Submariners Memorial Service last week.

The service was hosted by the Submarines Association of Australia, and over 200 past and present submariners gathered at the HMAS Orion Fin in the Naval Memorial Park, Rockingham, Western Australia.

They gathered to remember all submariners who lost their lives during their period of Royal Australian Navy service since the inception of the modern Australian Submarine Force in 1967.

During the memorial service The Royal Australian Naval Prayer, The Naval Ode and the Submariners Prayer were recited by members of the Submarine Force. The memorial service and diversity of attendance displayed the bond that can be found between fellow members of “The Trade” (a phrase commonly used by submariners to describe their community).

Deputy Commander Submarines, Commander Chris Forward said: “It is important to recognize that although we have not lost a submariner at sea for over 30 years, we still must remember all those who have passed away through illness and tragedy whilst serving as submariners in the Royal Australian Navy.

“Lest we forget.”