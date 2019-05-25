At Least 25 Injured in Container Ship Blaze at Thai Port

Source: YouTube

By MarEx 2019-05-25 18:03:59

A fire that broke out on the KMTC Hongkong container ship at Thailand's Laem Chabang port on Saturday has left at least 25 people injured.

Three piers at the port were affected by heavy smoke, and some reports indicate that as many as 130 people were taken to hospital as a result of the blast and chemical fire on the 1,585-TEU South Korean container ship. They were suffering smoke inhalation and shrapnel wounds from container debris. The fire is believed to have broken out in a load of calcium hypochlorite. This chemical is a form of chlorine that could be used as a disinfectant by some ballast water treatment systems.

The port handles over seven million containers annually.