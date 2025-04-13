As U.S. Pounds Houthis From Red Sea, Yemeni Ground Forces Are Arming Up

As two carrier strike groups pound Houthi positions in northwestern Yemen, the official Yemeni government and its allies are building a large force to retake the nation's Red Sea coastline and drive the militant group from power, according to multiple sources. If it is attempted, the ground offensive could result in fighting over the port city of Hodeidah, a focal point for back-and-forth struggles for control throughout the country's long civil war.

Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, head of the Saudi-based Gulf Research Center, told a recent Chatham House panel that the Houthis have been hit hard by recent U.S. strikes, and that the internationally-recognized government of Yemen is making preparations to retake the country. While still hopeful for a political agreement, Dr. Sager suggested that a military solution may be near at hand.

"To my best knowledge, there is a preparation of almost 80,000 Yemeni soldiers from the legitimate government in preparation in different locations to move toward taking over. That will be . . . supported by the drone surveillance and by the air coverage by the US side. There has been some serious discussion in that one and I can see that happening," Dr. Sager said. "I think we might be on the stage of counting down to the end of the [Houthis], and they pushed it to this."

There appears to be preparation for renewed ground combat in the north, near Al Jawf and Sada, and in the south near Taiz, suggested Chatham House research fellow Farea al-Muslimi. "That is the front lines that the [Saudi and UAE] coalition is arming, in preparation for possibility of resuming ground troops over the next few weeks, and I think that is most likely what will happen," said al-Muslimi. "The current military discussions are moving unfortunately as if the [ground] war is to actually resume in the next hours, not just in the next weeks."

The Houthis have fought for this coastal strip before, but this time, their ability to defend territory will be limited because of U.S. control over shipping in and out of the port of Hodeidah, al-Muslimi said. The seaport is the main entry point for fuel in western Yemen.

Continued operations in the Red Sea

On Sunday, Houthi sources reported six dead and 30 wounded from U.S. bombing attacks in Yemen. The group calculates the total death toll of the campaign to date at 120 people, including both combatants and civilians.

The group also claimed the downing of another American MQ-9 Reaper drone, which U.S. Central Command declined to confirm or deny. The Houthis possess short range surface-to-air missiles that have proven capable of shooting down Reaper drones before.

Central Command says that its assets are striking Houthi positions around the clock, but has released limited information about specific targets or individuals hit by the campaign.