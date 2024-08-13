Anglo-Eastern Expands Offshore Managing Windcat’s Pioneering Hydrogen CSOVs

Anglo-Eastern and Windcat, CMB.TECH’s offshore personnel transfer company, are expanding their partnership to manage Windcat’s pioneering fleet of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered Commissioning Service Operation Vessels. The partnership comes as Anglo-Eastern pursues a strategy to expand its technical consulting services and fleet management capabilities in the offshore sector.

The agreement for the technical and crewing management of the CSOVs currently under construction at Damen Shipyards expands on the cooperation between the two companies. Windcat retained Anglo-Eastern Technical Services, the technical consulting arm, to oversee the construction of the six CSOVs. The vessels will be built at Damen’s Ha Long Shipyard, Vietnam, and will be delivered to Windcat Offshore, a new business unit within Windcat, which will focus on offshore energy commissioning and services. Initially, two vessels were ordered with options for further vessels.

“Anglo-Eastern is grateful for the trust placed in us by Windcat to be a part of this innovative project developing the next generation of hydrogen-powered offshore vessels," said, Bjørn Højgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern. "By combining our deep industry knowledge and shared vision for a greener future, we are confident this investment in clean energy technology will pave the way for more environmentally responsible maritime solutions.”

In line with CMB.TECH's commitment to decarbonizing the shipping industry, the vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel hydrogen engines, enabling lower emissions. CMB.TECH led by the Saverys family has committed to be at the forefront demonstrating the path forward to decarbonize the industry. Anglo-Eastern highlights its shared vision to advance the maritime industry towards a sustainable future.

The first Windcat CSOV will be delivered into operations in 2025. The company worked closely with Damen to develop the design of the unique vessels. They will be equipped to remain in offshore wind farms for up to 30 days, providing maintenance materials and accommodations for up to 90 technicians. The vessels will be 285 feet (87 meters) long and have a 65-foot (20-meter) beam.

The vessels will be outfitted with four azimuth thrusters and a motion-compensated crane. Among the features for the personnel living aboard will be connectivity with STARLINK-supported network systems.

“For us at Windcat, partnering with Anglo-Eastern represents a step forward in our mission to set the standard in the offshore industry,” said Willem Van Der Wel, Windcat’s Managing Director. “With Anglo-Eastern's extensive global reach and their rich experience in ship management, we can further broaden our horizons and offer the same unparalleled service and innovation that our customers know, to this new vessel type, worldwide.”

The new CSOVs will use the same dual-fuel hydrogen technology that is already in place on board the Hydrocat, the world’s first hydrogen-powered CTV (Crew Transfer Vessel). Windcat and CMB.TECH launched the vessel as a pioneer in May 2022. The company announced plans to also introduce additional hydrogen-powered vessels as well as its expansion into CSOVs.