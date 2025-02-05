Alfa Laval Acquires Anti-Fouling Tech as Attention Grows Toward Biofouling



Alfa Laval which has been working to expand its solutions to aid the maritime, offshore, and other heavy industries with the challenges of decarbonization is adding anti-fouling solutions to its offerings. The company based in Sweden has signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine and its Sonihull Ultrasonic Antifouling solutions.

The acquisition is part of Alfa Laval’s strategy to provide customers with environmentally friendly solutions that can contribute to improving operations and addressing goals for net zero operations and decarbonization. Alfa Laval is adding applications that contribute to improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and extending the lifecycle of assets for the maritime sector as well as offshore oil and gas operations.

Biofouling is becoming an increasing concern both due to its operational impact as well as the growing focus on environmental considerations. Key regions such regions such as Australia and New Zealand have increased their biofouling regulations creating concerns for ships operating in the region. Several cruise ships drew attention when they were turned away from ports primarily in New Zealand due to biohazards that were identified on their hulls. It resulted in delays and costly impromptu efforts to clean the underwater surfaces.

The International Maritime Organization is also discussing the issues and the risks of spreading invasive species while operators are also seeking solutions to save fuel and operating costs. Similarly, the oil and gas sector continues to seek safe applications to prevent and clean growth from its stationary underwater surfaces.

NRG Marine reports it set out in 2006 to develop an environmentally friendly anti-fouling technology against a backdrop of increasingly stringent legislation governing the use of poisonous biocides in marine coatings. Its offering is a proactive technology that utilizes ultrasonic microscopic bubbles that implode, creating agitation that disrupts the surface environment. The system operates continuously and is a non-invasive method that passively cleans the surface.

Ultrasonic anti-fouling technology they report is emerging as a promising alternative to other methods. It does not require harsh chemicals or removing the ship from the water to clean the hull. The companies highlight it is a sustainable technology that is cost-effective for the operators and can be installed on any ship with no requirements for through-hull fittings.

“The inclusion of ultrasonic anti-fouling technology into our portfolio is another addition to our decarbonization toolbox,” said Sameer Kalra, the President Marine Division of Alfa Laval. “By addressing the critical problem of biofouling with this advanced technique, we will enable our customers to meet both business and environmental objectives.”

Alfa Laval, which traces its origins to the 1880s, is well-known in the marine sector for its pumps, as well as its systems for fuel, oil, water, and other applications. It has been expanding its product lines with solutions including ballast water treatment, air lubrication, heat transfer, and exhaust gas as well as its participation in Oceanbird, a wind-assisted propulsion technology. The company expects to close the acquisition of NRG Marine in the second quarter of 2025.