Aging Freighter Runs Aground Near Panama Canal's Atlantic Entrance

An aging freighter has gone aground on a sandy beach near the Atlantic-side entrance to the Panama Canal.

The Panama Maritime Authority and National Aeronaval Service of Panama report that a cargo ship is aground at Maria Chiquita, a small seaside community about 10 nm to the northeast of Colon. Monitoring from the air and ground is ongoing, and the crew have been safely evacuated from the vessel.

The vessel's name is obscured in official photos, but AIS data suggests that it is the Turkish-owned freighter Pax (IMO 8416750). The ship is 40 years old, and has an extensive history of inspection deficiencies in all major categories, including issues with fire safety equipment, steering gear and corrosion.

AIS records for Pax appear to show that the vessel was loitering in the area for weeks, spending time adrift and at anchor. In the early hours of February 3, the vessel was under way at about five knots, navigating parallel to the coastline on an easterly course. At about 0100 GMT, she appears to have turned south and headed for the beach, making approximately the same speed until the grounding. The cause of the casualty is under investigation.