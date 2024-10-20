After Surviving Houthi Attack, Bulker Hits and Sinks Freighter at Dakar

A freighter at the port of Dakar, Senegal sank at the pier last week after it was hit by an arriving bulker, according to the local port authority. That bulker, named by Senegalese officials as the Zografia, appears to be a Greek-owned vessel that survived a Houthi missile attack in January.

At about 2030 hours GMT on October 15, the Zografia approached the inner harbor at Dakar, Senegal. In circumstances that remain under investigation, Zografia struck the moored vessel Princesse Jessica, which was berthed at the port's Pier 2. The allision caused the Princesse Jessica to capsize and sink at the pier.

In a statement, the Port Autonome de Dakar emphasized that there was no loss of life; that this form of casualty can occur in any port; and that the "accident has no impact on port activities, which are continuing normally." The port authority suggested that the Princesse Jessica would be refloated swiftly.

"The Port Autonome de Dakar has a robust operational system and is working closely with the relevant administrations to respond effectively and minimize the impacts," the agency said in a statement.

Zografia herself survived a major incident earlier this year. On January 16, the 55,000 dwt bulker was hit by a Houthi ballistic missile while transiting the Red Sea. The missile penetrated her number two hold from above and exited out through the side of the hull, well below the boot top; Luckily the vessel was in ballast condition, and the penetration was above the waterline. No injuries were reported, and the bulker continued under her own power to Suez Shipyard, where the damage was repaired.