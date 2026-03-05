After Strikes on Dubai, UAE May Target Iran's Shadow Fleet Operators

The financial and operational networks that undergird Iran's sanctioned oil trade pass through Dubai, where they operate in the shadows in a lightly-regulated market. That may soon become a problem for Tehran. According to the Wall Street Journal, the UAE - growing tired of Iran's missile and drone attacks - has warned the Iranian government that in retaliation, it may start seizing assets linked to these shell companies.

The freewheeling business environment of the UAE's free trade zone system has been a home for sanctioned oil trading for years, both for Iranian and Russian grades. The shadow fleet of tankers that serve gray-market crude is managed in no small part out of Dubai. As an example, one of the most prominent shadow fleet operators to work in the city, Indian shipowner Capt. Jugwinder Singh Brar, has been accused by the U.S. Treasury of working with Yemen's al-Jamal network to move Iranian oil - a double violation of U.S. sanctions. Brar stands accused of using his fleet of small tankers to pick up Iranian oil cargoes, then blending them with other grades to obfuscate the real source. "The Iranian regime relies on its network of unscrupulous shippers and brokers like Brar and his companies to enable its oil sales and finance its destabilizing activities," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last year.

Operations like Brar's now-sanctioned network could be a target of opportunity for the UAE, which could use asset seizures to clamp down on Iranian oil smuggling. Iran's kinetic attacks threaten to undermine the Emirates' carefully cultivated reputation for security and stability, the ingredients underpinning the runaway success of Dubai as a luxury destination and financial hub. Iran's drone and missile attacks have created unwanted optics: well-publicized strikes on a hotel, the city's U.S. consulate, and on a tank farm at Fujairah have caused damage to physical infrastructure, but the potential for reputational damage is even more concerning.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

An asset seizure targeting Iran's facilitator network in the UAE could be a devastating blow. The Treasury believes that UAE-based front companies account for about 60 percent of the covert Iranian financial activity that passes through the American banking system, the Journal reports, suggesting a target-rich environment.

Beyond financial measures, the UAE is contemplating direct action to seize Iranian shadow fleet tankers in Emirati waters, officials told the WSJ - a major escalation for a nation that maintained neutrality between the U.S. and Iran just last week.