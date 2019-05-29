Additional LNG Exports Authorized from Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG site

By MarEx 2019-05-29 00:41:24

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved additional exports of domestically produced natural gas from the Freeport LNG Terminal located on Quintana Island, Texas.

Under the order, Freeport LNG Expansion, L.P. and FLNG Liquefaction 4, LLC (together, FLEX4) have authority to export up to 0.72 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas as LNG from a fourth liquefaction train (Train 4) to be built at the Freeport LNG Terminal. FLEX4 is authorized to export this LNG to any country that does not have a free trade agreement with the U.S.

The first liquefaction train is expected to begin commercial exports later this year. The expansion of the Freeport LNG facility is estimated to support up to 3,000 engineering and construction jobs and hundreds of indirect jobs associated with the project.

U.S. LNG export capacity, currently at five billion cubic feet per day, is set to double by the end of 2020. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects a continued increase in domestic natural gas production, with an average dry natural gas production rate of 90.3 Bcf/d in 2019 and 92.2 Bcf/d in 2020, both new records.