Adams to Step Down as ABTO Chief

file photo

By MarEx 2019-06-03 17:18:57

Maritime AMC Managing Director Ian Adams is to step down as Chief Executive of the Association of Bulk Terminal Operators, handing over the reins to ABTO’s current events director, Simon Gutteridge.

Adams, who has been the driving force behind the Association since its inception, will continue in an advisory role but hand over the day-to-day running of the ABTO secretariat on July 1.

“I have been ABTO’s Chief Executive since the founding of the association in 2016, when we identified a need for bulk terminals to be represented by an all-inclusive association. Today we have a vibrant organization that is well supported by its membership, a good working relationship with ICHCA International, with whom we attend a number of IMO committees and have a very successful publishing and conferencing division. While I will continue to be involved in ABTO, the time is right for me to pass the baton over to Simon, who has been pivotal in increasing our membership and ensuring the success of our events and conferences.

“During his time researching and putting together our events he has developed an excellent knowledge of the issues facing bulk terminal operators. I believe that ABTO will be placed in good hands and hope that all our members will continue to support him. I therefore send both Simon and ABTO my best wishes for the future.”

Adams will continue to serve as the Executive Director of the Clean Shipping Alliance 2020, to which Maritime AMC provides secretariat management services.

Gutteridge said: “I am delighted to be appointed ABTO Chief Executive. For our members, many of whom I have met over the course of the past three-years, the transition will be seamless and business as usual. I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Ian as the driving force behind ABTO’s success.

The Association of Bulk Terminal Operators was formed in mid-2016 to address an under representation of the sector at national and international governmental levels. It provides a voice for bulk terminal operators, as well as providing a forum for its members to discuss the issues impacting the global transportation of bulk commodities.

