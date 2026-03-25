Activists Hound MSC Ships Accused of Transporting Raw Material for Military



A group of protestors aligned with the BDS movement (boycott, divestment, and sanctions) launched a new effort this week, hounding MSC Mediterranean Shipping containerships, which they allege are transporting raw materials for the Israeli military. They were calling on trade unions, civil society, and political parties to join an effort to pressure the governments and authorities from Italy to Greece to Spain to respond to the alleged shipments.

The group was targeting two of the company’s vessels operating in the Mediterranean. The MSC Vega was traveling to Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Spain. The MSC Danit was arriving in the Mediterranean from India and making calls in Portugal and Egypt.

The allegations were that the MSC Danit had about eight containers, which they claimed were carrying Indian steel bound for armament manufacturers in Israel. They also asserted that a previous shipment had consisted of 23 containers carrying 600 tons of military steel.

The activists claimed that they were successful in prompting a cargo inspection in Italy. They also said the Greek dockworkers had said they would not handle any containers with military cargo bound for Israel. The MSC Danit arrived in Israel on March 23, but the local authorities declined to comment on any action that might be taken.

The same issue has hounded the shipping companies in recent years, including after Israel started its attacks in Gaza. Activists targeted a series of ships that they also said were carrying explosives or other military-related cargo. Several Maersk Line Ltd. ships, which operate with U.S. government contracts to move cargo, had diverted from planned calls in Spain when activists claimed they were carrying military equipment to Israel. The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission reported it was investigating the instances and could penalize Spain.

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Shareholders of AP Moller Maersk were also confronted with the issue as activist shareholders placed issues on the company’s shareholder ballot. Shareholder activist group Kritiske Aktionærer filed a proposal in 2025 to stop Maersk from shipping military cargoes to Israel. It was voted down by the shareholders.

The group filed a new proposal in 2026 saying that the company must stop all shipments of military equipment, including parts for F-35 fighter jets, to Israel. Maersk responded that it transports military equipment, including for NATO countries, in compliance with regulations, international standards, and commitments, with increased levels of due diligence in conflict-affected areas. The board did not support the proposal, and the results of today’s shareholder meeting confirmed that the resolution was again voted down by the shareholders.