Activists Hound Cargo Ship Alleged to be Carrying Explosives for Israel

Human rights groups are continuing to hound a small cargo ship for allegedly carrying explosives for Israel as it has made its way from Southeast Asia via Africa to the Mediterranean. The groups have been successful in getting the vessel denied docking privileges in Namibia, the Balkans, and now Malta, leaving the crew in search of a port.

Last week the well-known group Amnesty International issued a plea for the vessel to be turned away from a planned port call in Montenegro which caused the vessel to head toward Slovenia and Croatia before turning around and heading west in the Mediterranean.

The Kathrin (7,950 dwt) is a tween deck heavy lift registered in Portugal and managed from Germany. She can also be used to transport approximately 400 TEU.

The ship loaded its cargo in Vietnam’s Hai Phong port and departed in late July. Activists began targeting the vessel in August on the allegations that the ship’s cargo includes eight containers of RDX Hexogen explosives. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese reiterated the allegations and alleged that the material would be used for the attacks on Gaza. No one however has ever provided details on how the cargo would reach Israel.

The authorities in Malta are the latest to deny the ship port privileges. According to a report in The Times of Malta, the Kathrin had applied for permission to conduct a crew change and refuel in Malta. A government spokesman confirmed to the newspaper the details of the ban after the activist group Moviment Graffitti said that allowing the Kathrin into Malta would “make the government complicit in the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

Amnesty International cited international humanitarian law which it says “prohibits all states from transferring weapons to a party to an armed conflict where there is a clear risk that doing so would contribute to the commission of war crimes or other serious IHL violations.” The group called for a weapons ban on Israel and Hamas while saying it had no information on how the material aboard the Kathrin might reach Israel.

Last week the vessel had been reported heading for Bar in Montenegro and then Koper in Slovenia. Some reports also suggested that the vessel was possibly heading for Ploce in Croatia. It left the Adriatic over the weekend with its AIS signal changed to “by order.”

The vessel arrived at the anchorage of Malta yesterday, October 7, and remains there. It is unclear what the ship’s destination will be as it finds itself hounded at every step. In addition, activists have made an appeal to Portugal as the flag state to become involved and they are calling for Portugal to revoke the vessel’s registry.

The Kathrin is one of several vessels that has been targeted by activists for possible involvement in transporting materials that might be destined for Israel.

