ABS Honors Norwegian Owners Commitment to Saving Lives at Sea

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Among the Guests

ABS continued its long-standing support for the Amver Awards by sponsoring a ceremony recognizing the contribution of Norwegian owners to the unique AMVER reporting system that supports search and rescue efforts for distress calls at sea.

The ceremony at the U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Residence, was attended by John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

The event honored 242 vessels from 31 Norwegian shipowners and operators, who were awarded colored pennants for their role in maintaining maritime safety and in recognition of the owners’ commitment to assisting in search and rescue activities anywhere in the world.

“The basic premise of AMVER is an approach close to the heart of ABS, applying technological solutions with a focus on results to deliver a step-change in safety for the industry,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and COO. “Norwegian shipping has a proud record on safety. The owners and operators being recognized this year are upholding that fine tradition.”

“Norway helps set the example of responsible shipping around the world. We are excited to be back at Nor-Shipping in person to recognize the good work the Norwegian shipping community contributes to safety at sea. The United States Coast Guard relies on the commercial shipping sector, especially our Norwegian partners, to ensure when a call for help is made, we answer that call,” said Benjamin Strong, Director, AMVER Maritime Relations, United States Coast Guard.