ABS Chairman Wiernicki to Retire After Leading Organization for 14 Years

ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki announced at the 163rd ABS Annual Members Meeting that he will step down as Chairman and CEO and retire at the end of 2025. He has led the class organization for the past 14 years during a turbulent and transitional period in the maritime industry emerging as a key voice on decarbonization and a recognized influencer in the shipping industry.

Wiernicki, who holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, was ranked by Lloyd’s List in December 2024 as number 68 on its listing of the Top 100 People in Shipping. He is a recognized industry thought leader in the areas of decarbonization and sustainability, digitalization and advanced technology, marine safety management and human factors, naval architecture, marine engineering, alternative fuels, carbon economics, and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Last month he had addressed the uncertainty about the IMO’s carbon levy warning that it was holding back investments in shipping. He said the industry was balancing short-term efficiency measures with long-term fuel readiness while looking for greater certainty for the future.

Taking the helm of ABS in 2013 was the culmination of a now 35-year career with extensive commercial, government, and international experience in marine and offshore design, operations, infrastructure and safety management, ports and bunkering, digitalization, cybersecurity, and clean energy transition. He joined the company in 1993 as Vice President of Engineering within the ABS Americas Division.

“We have faced many challenges during my tenure, including the pandemic, the marine and offshore industry downturn and unprecedented, and disruptive technology and regulatory driven change,” Wiernicki said today addressing the membership. “In spite of these events, we were able to move forward with a number of strategic investments that have allowed us to become an industry recognized technology and safety leader.”

He leaves ABS at a time when they said the group has never been stronger, with substantial growth and industry-leading safety performance. ABS told members during the annual meeting that its fleet grew to 300 million gross tons in 2024. It said it maintained the number one position among class organizations in global new order share (22 percent) and is a leader with both shipbuilders and shipowners. It reported that it also maintained its leadership position in the global offshore market and expanded its support for governments while continuing to be in the forefront in digital and sustainability services.

The retirement, ABS emphasized is the culmination of a well-planned succession process.

The leadership of ABS, upon election by the Board of Directors, is expected to pass to the current ABS President and Chief Operating Officer John McDonald. The plan calls for him to become Chairman and CEO from January 1, 2026.

McDonald is currently responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization globally. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Global Marine market sector for ABS. He has risen from the position in 2010 and 2011 of Division President Europe to become COO in July 2021.

McDonald has a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from Maine Maritime Academy and holds an MBA from Texas A&M University.

