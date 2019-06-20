AAPA Selects Christopher Connor as New CEO

Christopher Connor

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-20 18:17:29

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has unanimously chosen Christopher J. Connor as the association’s next president and chief executive officer.

Connor, the former Global CEO of Wallenius Wilhemsen Logistics (WWL) will begin transitioning into his new role on September 23, eventually succeeding Kurt Nagle, AAPA’s president and CEO since 1995.

Nagle, who announced last October his intention to retire in the fall of 2019, will step down from his post on October 16, the final day of AAPA’s 2019 Annual Convention and Expo in Norfolk, VA.

"The association’s Executive Committee is pleased to have found an outstanding individual to assume leadership of this hemisphere-wide association representing seaports," said William Friedman, AAPA chairman of the board and CEO of the Port of Cleveland. "Chris Connor has a track record of transformational leadership in the ocean shipping industry. This, combined with his deep industry knowledge and institutional tenure, makes him uniquely qualified to lead AAPA successfully into the future."

“It’s an honor to have been selected as the next CEO of the AAPA,” said Connor. “I’ve spent over 35 years working in the ocean shipping industry, and through that lens I’ve developed a deep appreciation and respect for the vitally integral role that ports play in global commerce. I’m thrilled to take the helm at AAPA and represent its more than 130 member ports in Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America and the United States.

“What excites me most about AAPA is the enormous economic impact of the port industry in the Western Hemisphere and the opportunity to harness that economic vitality in the best interest of all the association’s members.”

Connor joined WWL in 1994 and held several key commercial and operational positions prior to being named Chief Executive Officer in 2013. Prior to joining WWL, Connor worked for Crowley Maritime Corporation for seven years and United States Lines for six years. During his more than 35 years in ocean shipping and logistics, Connor has worked and lived in Asia and Europe as well as the U.S.

Connor’s selection caps a search process facilitated by Tim McNamara of Odgers Berndtson.

