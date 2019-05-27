A.P. Moller - Maersk to Join Traxens

By MarEx 2019-05-27 21:56:33

A.P. Moller - Maersk will be joining CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company as a key shareholder and customer of Traxens.



Founded in 2012, Traxens has created a container monitoring and coordination solution. CMA CGM first invested in the startup in 2012 and was later joined in 2016 by MSC.

The agreement will see Maersk invest capital in Traxens, in which it will have similar shareholder rights as CMA CGM and MSC. Maersk also commits to order up to 50,000 Traxens devices, a similar order to those placed earlier by CMA CGM and MSC.



Traxens will now focus on strengthening its solution and drive interoperability based on non-proprietary technologies and open standards.

Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard, Vice President, Head of Equipment, A.P. Moller - Maersk, said: “Creating visibility into the condition and location of containerized cargo is bringing Maersk’s strategy to offer digital end-to-end solutions to life. Having pioneered IoT-technology in our reefer fleet, we are excited to join Traxens and collaborate on the huge potential within connected containers. With this investment we look forward to working with key industry players to advance a leading solution within connected products and technologies for high value cargo, while ensuring customer choice through interoperability and open standards.”