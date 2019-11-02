A Look Inside Australia's New Icebreaker

Nuyina

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-02 18:53:58

Australia’s new icebreaker RSV Nuyina is undergoing internal fit-out.

The mess and galley (dining/kitchen), cabins, gym, conference room/movie theater, lounge, library and laundries are almost complete, as are the science facilities, including a science office, adjoining meeting rooms and a science operations room.

The interior design was undertaken by Damen in conjunction with its specialist sub-contractor, Maritime Interiors.

Some selections include the petrol (green) and mustard leather seats and sofas in the primary lounge space. Flooring selections include a grey patterned carpet throughout the recreational spaces, timber-look vinyl flooring in the mess, and studded rubber flooring in heavy traffic and working spaces.

Replacing the Aurora Australis, the RSV Nuyina will be faster, larger, stronger and offer increased endurance. The vessel will supply Antarctic research stations with cargo, equipment and personnel, and as a research ship, she will also have extensive laboratory facilities on board.

The 160-meter long, 24,000-ton vessel is expected to accommodate 34 crew and up to 116 scientific personnel, and has the ability to embark up to four helicopters, two landing craft and a dedicated science tender.

The icebreaker was designed by KNUD E. HANSEN and is being constructed at the Damen shipyard in Galati, Romania. She is expected to be commissioned in 2020. Serco Australia is managing the ship design and build process and will then operate and maintain the icebreaker from its home port of Hobart, Tasmania.