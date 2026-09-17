A Divided Libya Supports Both Ukrainian and Russian Naval Operations

A number of geospatial intelligence firms have tracked the departure of a Russian convoy from the Baltiysk naval base in the Kaliningrad, and its subsequent movement through the Strait of Gibraltar to the port of Tobruk in Eastern Libya. The Maritime Executive reported the movement of the convoy, the Ropucha Class Aleksandr Shabalin (L110), escorting the cargo vessels Anastasiia (IMO 9349291) and Yuriy Arshenevskiy (IMO 8406705) cruising between Sicily and Tunisia on September 10. Both the cargo vessels are sanctioned and have well-established histories of moving military cargos. Ural trucks and armored vehicles were seen on the quayside in Baltiysk and being loaded onto the two cargo vessels, and as a landing ship the Aleksandr Shabalin would have had a capacity to transport heavy armored vehicles as well.

Just who the final end-users of this military equipment will be is uncertain. It could be Libyan National Army forces led by US citizen (lately a resident of Virginia) Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, whose faction controls Tobruk and Eastern Libya, facing off against the Islamist-inclined recognized government based in the capital Tripoli, whose principal foreign backer is Turkey. The equipment might be destined instead for the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, who are backed by the Emirati government and supplied through southeast Libya and from eastern Chad. Or the equipment could be for Russia’s Africa Corps, who are currently supporting government forces in six Central African countries on a mercenary basis, albeit for the strategic benefit of Russia.

This Russian activity, in particular its maritime element, is an obvious target for Ukraine, which seeks to harry and weaken Russia wherever it can. A recent report in the Libyan Observer denied reports that the Ukraine is maintaining a drone detachment at the Misrata Air Base, where Turkey also has a presence, but both CNN and French broadcaster RFI have substantiated the presence by interviewing Ukrainian members of the detachment.