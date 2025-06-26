Norway Awards $15M in Grants for Nine Port Improvement Projects

The Norwegian government is committed to strengthening the country’s coast and maritime transport system. This year, it has selected nine port projects from a long list of proposals, which will receive government support, while it also plans future programs focusing on the green transition.

The government reports it has pledged a total of NOK 155 million ($15 million) in support for nine projects through a subsidy scheme for efficient and environmentally friendly ports. The funds will contribute to more efficient ports, better logistics, and lower emissions.

Among the proposals selected are three projects for Oslo, as well as projects in Bodø, Kristiansand, and three other ports. They include projects for digitalization, upgrading of quays, better access roads, and dredging to reduce waiting times and increase capacity.

“State support for investments in port infrastructure is crucial for realizing good projects that would otherwise not have been implemented,” said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Naess. “Efficient and environmentally friendly ports are important for businesses that depend on safe and efficient transport to and from the market.”

Norway launched the subsidy scheme for efficient and environmentally friendly ports in 2019, and it is run by the Norwegian Coastal Administration. The scheme provides financial support for up to 80 percent of the total investment and can be used for both physical facilities and digital solutions. It aims to promote green transition in the transport sector and strengthen the role of maritime transport in the national transport system.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration reports that this year it received 19 applications for more than 300 million kroner ($30 million).

In Norway’s National Transport Plan 2025-2026, the government announced that the subsidy scheme will be reviewed to align even more closely with the green transition. During the plan period, it is proposed to allocate 125 million kroner ($20 million) annually to the scheme.