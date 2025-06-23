Fremantle and Other Western Australia Ports to Receive State Investments

The government of the Australian state of Western Australia announced plans for major investments in the state’s ports as part of its 2025-2026 State Budget. According to the officials, the critical infrastructure improvements will enhance the business position and contribute to the country’s economy because of the critical role of their ports to Australia.

In Australia, ports are owned and operated by the state government. Western Australia includes Fremantle as well as Port Hedland and the Port of Geraldton, which are critical to the energy and mineral exports.

"Our ports handle more than half of Australia's sea trade volume and facilitate more than A$280 billion (US$181 billion) worth of trade each year,” said Ports Minister Stephen Dawson. "This Budget shows our government understands the significant economic and strategic role our ports play. The trade that occurs in our ports is integral not just to our state's economy, but for our national economy.”

The state government has included a total of A$204 million (US$132 million) in new investment in the next budget. The focus will be on infrastructure and especially on the Port of Fremantle, while long-term work focuses on relocating the port to a new location in neighboring Kwinana, south of the current facilities.

State officials highlight that the wharves in Fremantle were built at various times since the 1920s, and need regular strengthening to handle the larger vessels and heavier loads now common in the port.

The Port of Fremantle will receive a substantial investment in wharf strengthening works, with A$88 million (US$57 million) allocated to ensuring the Inner Harbour wharves will continue to facilitate trade. A further A$20.3 million (US$13 million) will create a new tug facility at J-Berth on the Victoria Quay side of the port, providing a home and services for the fleet of tugs that manage shipping across the port.

Other substantial investments include A$35 million (US$23 million) for resurfacing Utah Point Ring Road in Port Hedland and A$3.5 million (US$2.3 million) for planning and design of new Berths 8-9 at the Port of Geraldton. The new berths are designed to support the import of renewables infrastructure and provide trade capacity for new industry.

They are also planning A$10.8 million (US$7 million) for the design of the renewal of Berth 1-2 at the Port of Albany. This project will support ongoing cruise vessel activity as well as commercial export and import trades such as grain, fertiliser, and mineral sands.

A First Point of Entry bio-security infrastructure is planned for the Port of Wyndham to support agricultural and resource development in the East Kimberley. They are budgeting A$14 million (US$9 million) for the construction of the facility.

