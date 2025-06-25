Explosion Aboard Chemical Tanker in Irish Port Seriously Injures Two Crew

Operations were suspended Tuesday evening, June 24, in the Irish port of Shannon Foynes in County Limerick, Ireland, after reports of an explosion aboard the docked chemical tanker. The port operator later confirmed that two crewmembers had been seriously injured in an accident aboard their vessel.

The Bow Hercules(40,847dwt) operated by Odfjell Tankers and registered in Norway had docked at the Irish port earlier in the day, coming from Purfleet in the UK near Tilbury port. Reports were of an explosion and a major emergency response to the port around 6:30 p.m. local time.

Multiple ambulances were seen on the pier. An air ambulance was brought in to evacuate the most seriously injured crewmember, while a second crewmember was evacuated in an ambulance. The port is saying they suffered serious injuries in the incident. Both are reported to be from the Philippines.

According to the media reports, the tanker, which was built in 2017 and is 183 meters (600 feet) in length, was conducting routine maintenance. The blast was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, and the two injured crew were reported to be performing routine work near the vessel’s lifeboat. They were close to the area where the detonation occurred.

Shannon Foynes is Ireland’s largest bulk and breakbulk port. Operations were resumed after the situation had been stabilized. Bow Hercules remains in the port undergoing safety checks and an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

