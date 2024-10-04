Podcast 63: Former Port CEO William Doyle Discusses Issues in ILA Strike

In a special feature of the In the Know podcast series, TME speaks with the former CEO for the Port of Baltimore about the issues still under negotiation in the International Longshoremen’s Association dispute with the East Coast and Gulf Coast ports. The ILA agreed to suspend the three-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement on wages, but leaving other complicated issues including the use of automation and semi-automation under negotiation.

Doyle served as the Port of Baltimore’s Chief Executive for three years. He shepherded Maryland’s ports and terminal operations through the tumultuous cargo downturn at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage. By June 2023, Doyle’s leadership brought back record cargo volumes—surpassing the volumes that were set in 2019 (pre-pandemic).

William P. Doyle is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Dredging Contractors of America. The DCA Board of Directors unanimously appointed him in June 2023.

He joins Tony Munoz for an insightful discussion on the issues currently being negotiated by the International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance representing the employers at 36 U.S. ports on the East and Gulf coasts.



