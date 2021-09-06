IN THE KNOW Video Podcast 33: Bo Cerup-Simonsen on Decarbonization

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's video podcast, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Bo Cerup-Simonsen, the CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, about the industry's green transition and the need to collaborate on decarbonization.

The shift to new fuels will be an industry-wide effort, and it will require commitment from OEMs, shipowners, charterers, bunker suppliers and ports. The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center's mission is to bring shipping stakeholders together to "facilitate the kind of work and collaboration that no individual company can do, no matter how large that company is," Cerup-Simonsen says.

With Maersk Line's recent order for methanol-powered container ships, new signs of movement at IMO, and a solid pipeline of research sponsored by the Center's partners, Cerup-Simonsen is optimistic about the industry's prospects for achieving its climate goals. There is a lot to do - like bringing down the cost of green fuel, improving ship efficiency, and getting the right carbon regulations in place - but the work is under way. "First movers are really going to be critically important here," he says. "The fact that we're seeing companies start to invest and move forward . . . is very strongly indicating that we have industry leaders that are going to move ahead."

For all the details, watch the video of their conversation below.

