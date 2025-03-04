In the Know Podcast 65: Ben Palmer, President of Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is synonymous with maritime satcom, and has provided a reliable data backbone to the industry for decades. With the arrival of new low earth orbit (LEO) constellations, it has introduced a new "bonded" service merging multiple satellite and terrestrial connections into one seamless package, bringing more bandwidth to bear for business and crew connectivity. Demand is higher than ever, and the confluence of attainable cost, high uptime and high speed is changing the way that operators do business. To learn more about the new landscape of maritime connectivity, listen in on TME's recent conversation with Ben Palmer OBE, President of Inmarsat (video below).